In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Ms Schauvliege said that “The nuisance and risks to people and the environment couldn’t be kept to acceptable levels” if construction of the stadium were to go ahead. The decision would seem to be a final death blow to the stadium plans.

Ms Schauvliege’s decision is based on the advice she had received from the relevant bodies and had to be taken before the end of the month. Tuesday morning’s announce was, as excepted, negative for the stadium plans.



The advice given to the Minister from the municipal authorities in Grimbergen (of which Strombeek-Bever is a part), the Flemish Transport and Public Works Department and the Roads and Traffic Agency was all negative.



Moreover, the request for the permit is “not in accordance with planning regulations and good mobility”.