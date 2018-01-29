Brussels prosecutors say there are indications that the 39-year-old man first killed his former partner and their three children before committing suicide. The suicide came to light after police and the fire brigade were called to a fire at a cellar in Molenbeek this morning. It appeared that a car that was ablaze had been set alight on purpose. When the police searched the area they found the man's body. They believe he killed himself. Police then went to report the death to the man's former partner and discovered the four further fatalities.