Hendrik Vos: "Belgium is bound by European agreements and treaties that oblige us to check these people’s identity. There are bilateral accords between Britain and France that Belgium later joined. As a result of the Le Touquet agreement of 2003 British immigration officials may carry out ID checks on this side of the English Channel. Belgian immigration officials may carry out checks in the UK. The arrangement was made to stem the flow of migrants attempting to get onto lorries and ferries. The UK provides a financial contribution under this agreement.