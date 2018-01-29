In recent weeks there have been a series of incidents involving migrants and refugees at motorway carparks. Aggression was directed at lorry drivers. This is one of the issues that Mr Jambon hopes to address with the present plan.

More motorway carparks will be patrolled by security guards. Initially federal police will be deployed. Later private firms will be entrusted with this job. Carparks at Groot-Bijgaarden and Jabbeke will be guarded around the clock, while other carparks are visited by flying patrols. Police will stage checks targeting illegal transit migration and people-trafficking across the country on a daily basis. Stations, trains and ports will all be checked. Undocumented migrants will be handed over to the immigration department. Capacity at closed removal centres will be increased.

In order to step up the fight against people-traffickers information between the various government services involved will be exchanged more quickly.

Mr Jambon believes that if the networks behind people-trafficking are mapped out more properly more targeted action will be possible: "If we can neutralise the networks fewer transit migrants will be brought here."