“After our evening meal we have a wash and stay in our tent. We have been living here for three months now and we haven’t yet showered in the shower block. They are shared with hundreds of people. Many of the showers don’t work or are horribly dirty. I daren’t let my children take a shower for fear of them becoming ill. My son has already got an infection on his penis and we have had issues with lice and a scabies epidemic here. We get by with a hand towel, soap and plastic bottles filled with water. I fill them up during the day because there is usually no mains water after 7pm”.

There is a shortage of everything in the camp: water, food, clothing, electricity. Despite this there is still a difference between those that have nothing and those that have almost nothing. This leads to stealing, mistrust and rivalry. The hopelessness and seriousness of the situation means that many people suffer from psychiatric problems.

The medical service registers between two and three suicide attempts every week. A lot of people seek an escape in drink and drugs, which means that small disputes degenerate into aggressive fights.

In theory people like Yaser and his family should remain in the camp for a maximum of 25 days before they get an answer about their asylum application. However, in practice this varies between 16 days and 16 months.

“I try to live from day to day, but hopelessness really gnaws away at you. We have totally no idea how long we will have to live here. The conditions in which we must survive are inhumane. I should be able to take a free English course, but when am I supposed to do it? And where I am supposed to leave my children? I am constantly busy getting food and ensuring the hygiene and safety off my children. I don’t have any energy left to do anything for myself”.

The sun slowly disappears behind the hills of Samos. The clothes are almost dry, the evening meal has been eaten and the children have been washed.

Yaser unlocks his smartphone that he has briefly been able to charge using one of the camp's few plug sockets.

“According to the latest weather forecast, it’s not going to rain tonight. This is a trustworthy website, so it’s probably true. Whether we will get more news about our asylum application tomorrow is less likely. Inshallah.”