A standard ticket on Belgian Railways will go up by 0.94%. The price cheapest ticket for short journeys will go up from 2.20 euro to 2.30 euro. The price of pensioners’ ticket, entitling those over 65 to travel to and from any destination in Belgium, will rise from 6.20 euro to 6.50 euro (+5%).

A Go Unlimited ticket that entitles those under 26 to unlimited rail travel during a one-week period in the school holidays will go up to 15 euro. The price of a Go Unlimited ticket that is valid for a month will remain the same at 25 euro. The 10 journey Go Pass 10, 10-journey rail pass and day-long cycle pass tickets will also remain at the same price.