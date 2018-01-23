In Belgium the Carrefour workforce and unions are extremely worried about the restructuring plan that the supermarket giant plans to announce on Thursday. Trades unionists believe that a drastic operation is on the cards. A thousand people work at the Carrefour HQ in Brussels. Losing a quarter of the staff like in France would be something of a blood bath.

Trades unionists identify the group's larger stores, the out-of-town hypermarket's as Carrefour's Achilles heel. Management are known to be unhappy about non-food sales. Trades unionists have heard rumours about the future of the electronics department and are worried.