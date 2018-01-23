In recent months West Flemish prosecutors have hit on a new phenomenon: more and more migrants are hiding in right hand drive vehicles in the hope of increasing their chances of reaching the UK. In Britain people drive on the left and cars have the steering wheel on the right. Many migrants have hit onto this and know that their chances of reaching the UK are better if they hide in a vehicle that is bound for Great Britain.

Several cases have already been reported this January: migrants are hiding in right hand drive cars before they enter the port of Zeebrugge or the migrants stow away in right hand drive cars parked at the port of Zeebrugge that are about to be shipped to the UK.