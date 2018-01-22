175 nationalities live in Antwerp leading Mr De Wever to note how complex this issue is in Antwerp "where many people of different origins live together". He continued: "If there are problems somewhere in the world there are bound to be repercussions on the Antwerp street."

The N-VA leader warned that de facto apartheid is growing: "Groups of people are living alongside each other but entirely separately. They hardly intermarry and do not attend the same parties. They live in peace, but in Apartheid".

Mr De Wever cited the example of the VRT fundraiser "Music for Life" that few members of the ethnic minorities had connected to. He believes that for many years the wrong sort of integration policies have been pursued: "We need to create a platform of citizenship on which people recognise themselves as players in the same team."

