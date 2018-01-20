"There has been a shortage of teachers for years now”, Mr Boeve told the paper.

"This was especially acute in technical subjects and French. However, this is now slowly spreading to other subjects”.

The Catholic schools’ supremo cites four major factors that have caused the shortage. First of all there has been an increase in the number of teachers retiring in recent years. Secondly the economy is doing better which means that graduates have more career options. Thirdly there are more secondary school pupils than there were a few years ago and finally fewer young people are choosing to train as teachers.

"At the beginning of the school year it is usually still possible to find teachers to teach most subjects. However, it has become very difficult to find a replacement teacher if someone goes on sick leave of maternity leave”, Mr Boeve said.

A growing number of schools have staffing issues. Teachers that are qualified to teach a subject are required if pupils are to have a fair chance of passing their exams.