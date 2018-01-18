The app is in use also in Belgium. Women hope to avoid a pregnancy, but the app is not proving to be too reliable. Boris Cruyssaert of the Flemish sexual expertise centre Sensoa is encouraging couples who don't want a baby to use a condom as well as the app because "there's not a single anticonception method that is perfect and because condoms protect you against STI's!”

Boris Cruyssaert confirms that the app is being used here: "It's what we hear every day." He also explains the success of the app by pointing to negative coverage of hormonal birth control methods that are blamed for cancer, depression and a lower sex drive.