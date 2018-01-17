Last August the people traffickers hid six Albanians in a refrigerator lorry in the vicinity of the Brussels Ostend motorway. The Albanians hoped to reach the UK, but where unaware that the driver of the lorry was an undercover British police officer and was working for the British National Crime Agency. The police officer had infiltrated the Albanian gang in Belgium.

The gang hoped to traffic 20 undocumented Albanians each and every month making 2,000 pounds sterling per head, but the operation folded at the first attempt.

At the end of October UK magistrates convicted three key gangsters. The two Albanians sentenced in Belgium were found guilty of trafficking five migrants and sentenced to eighteen months in jail.