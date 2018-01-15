The book "De Illegale Ghelamco Arena" will be officially released on Wednesday. However, in sections of the book that have been released to journalists ahead of publication it is claimed that not all the rules were followed to the letter during the procedure that led to the stadium’s construction.

The Ghelamco Arena’s VIP-lounge, the Skybox, also comes under fire. It is reported to be unclear how many events the City Authorities organise there and how much exactly Ghent tax-payers have to cough up for the food served at them.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1, the Ghent Alderman responsible for finance Christophe Peeters (liberal) told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that “We withstood the European stress test. Do you really think that this could have been down if we hadn’t have followed the correct procedures?”

“A private partner, VDK Bank, is a partner in this project. Do you think that they would be involved if the city had rigged it?”

"All the procedures were 100% transparent.

Mr Peeters added that the author of the book lacks credibility.

"He calls himself an investigative journalist, but he has never contacted us directly. How credible can you be if you don’t even take the trouble to consult first-hand sources?”