Author: MB

MB The new Miss Belgium Angeline Flor Pua says that she feels hurt after she became the victim of racist slurs on social media on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Antwerp who is training to be a pilot told VRT Radio that she had never experienced issues with racism before and “It has really hurt my. Why do people judge you on your appearance”. Angeline Flor Pua added that she is not the first Miss Belgium with foreign roots.