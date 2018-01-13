Jan Loos of Welcome Wolf says it's the first time that scientists can say with absolute certainty that a wolf has been spotted in Belgium as it bears a necklace transmitter and is being followed by German scientists. The wolf was monitored crossing the Belgian-Dutch border. Earlier it crossed into the Netherlands from northern Germany and made its way south to Limburg. In Belgium the animal was detected in the marshes of the Kempen District.

Until recently the wolf was in danger of extinction but numbers are now increasing apace. Several animals have been reported in Germany and the North of the Netherlands in recent years.