Top of the bill was the Belgian architect Alphonse Balat's greenhouse that was Illuminated. Alphonse Balat was Leopold II’s court architect. The greenhouse was built in 1854 and was brought to the Botanical Gardens in 1941. The recently-renovated Palace of Plants was also open to visitors.

Each of the four evenings of the event closed with a firework display by Compagnie Agartha.

