Top of the bill was the Belgian architect Alphonse Balat's greenhouse that was Illuminated. Alphonse Balat was Leopold II’s court architect. The greenhouse was built in 1854 and was brought to the Botanical Gardens in 1941. The recently-renovated Palace of Plants was also open to visitors.
Each of the four evenings of the event closed with a firework display by Compagnie Agartha.
148,203 visitors in 2017
The Botanical Gardens saw visitor numbers rise to a record 148,203 last year. This 67% up on 2012. The Botanical Gardens’ spokeswoman Manon Van Hoye told the press agency Belga that "With this kind of event we attract new people to the gardens.
They like what see and are certain that the will come back”.