Vincent Kompany has now come to the conclusion that lowering ticket prices will help clubs prosper on and off the field.

Speaking on BBC Radio the Vincent Kompany said "You get better home advantage depending on the atmosphere that you can create within your facilities, and that is linked to the people who enter your stadiums.

"At what point do you decide we are actually now going to make sure that if it is a TV product, it is the best product in the world? Meaning not just the best players, but the best atmosphere in the stadium; meaning the right people in the right place.''

The Belgian international added that while it is an attractive option for clubs to sell out grounds to one-visit tourists for whom money is no option, it is also a matter of finding the correct balance.

"Those that live for the club are probably more attached to the club than anybody else. But those are probably not always the guys who can afford it,'' he added.