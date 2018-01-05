In an in an interview with the VRT’s Rudi Vranckx last month, the jihadi Tarik Jadaoun said that he was working closely with Belgian and American security services.

However, he claimed to not have very much to tell them, but what he did have to tell them might be of use.

A journalist from the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ has been able to look at the statements made by Tarik Jadaoun. The jihadi has told the Belgian and American security services that he had put himself forward to carry out an attack in Belgium in 2015.

However, the leadership of IS turned down his offer as they had other plans for him.

