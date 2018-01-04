Earlier a lower court was convinced by AB InBev's arguments. The new ruling accepts that the name of the brew is far more important that the packaging. Aldi changed the main colour of its Buval cans from red to gold after the first ruling, but it's unclear whether it will now revert to its original colour.

It's not the first time that Aldi falls foul of Belgian brewers. Earlier Duvel brewer Duvel Moortgat took the company to court arguing that the Buval name too closely resembled that of its star product Duvel.