In Antwerp around 97,000 people turned up to watch the display on the banks of the River Schelde (see archive photo, above).
Despite, forecasts of poor weather around 45,000 went to the Brussels fireworks display on the Heizel Plateau on the north-western edge of the city.
It was the first time that the fireworks display was held outside the city centre. In previous years it was held at the Kunstberg of the De Brouckèreplein.
Strict security measures were in force, as was the case in other European capitals. No incidents were reported at the display.
Elsewhere, displays were also held in Ghent (East Flanders) and Hasselt.
In Antwerp the city authorities report that a record 97,000 people attended the display despite the inclement weather.