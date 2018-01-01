It was the first time that the fireworks display was held outside the city centre. In previous years it was held at the Kunstberg of the De Brouckèreplein.

Strict security measures were in force, as was the case in other European capitals. No incidents were reported at the display.

Elsewhere, displays were also held in Ghent (East Flanders) and Hasselt.

In Antwerp the city authorities report that a record 97,000 people attended the display despite the inclement weather.