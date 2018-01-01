A total of 37 people were detained by the police, 23 of whom for breaches of the peace.



The arson attack on the police station in Haren happed at the front door of the building. Police officers were able to put out the blaze quickly, limiting the damage. Two suspect were detained at the scene.

There were other incidents elsewhere in the City of Brussels.

Four cars were set alight a various locations across the city. Rubbish was set alight and a children’s play area vandalised in the Modelwijk social housing complex in the Laken district of the city.

Elsewhere in Laken youths set fire to benches on the Prince Leopoldplein.