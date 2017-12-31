The tax on the purchase and sale of shares and bonds is set to rise again. In the case of shares it will rise from 0.27% to 0.35%. For bonds the rise is from 0.09% to 0.12%.

Meanwhile, the level of income from interest from savings accounts that is exempt from tax is being halved. Currently the first 1,880 euro/annum gained from savings account interest is tax free. This will fall to 940 euro/annum from tomorrow.

Corporation tax is also set to fall from 33% now to 29% from 1 January 2018. Small and medium-sized company will enjoy an extra tax cut.

Companies employing less than 50 people, with a turnover of less than 9 million euro and assets of less than 4.5 million will only pay 20% on the first 100,000 euro that is subject to corporation tax.

Meanwhile, the so-called “extra crisis contribution” falls from 3% to 2%.

The compensation given to small and medium-sized businesses for nuisance and loss of earnings caused by road and other infrastructure work in their vicinity will become exempt from tax.

This covers both compensation granted on the basis of an existing federal law and compensation granted on the basis of the new regional law applicable in Flanders.

The level of tax levied on computers and phones given to employees by their employers is also being reduced. At the same time the level of duty on drinks containing sugar of sweeteners is going up.