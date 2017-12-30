The duty increase covers all types of soft drinks that contain sugar or sweeteners. Both the regular and the “light” or “diet” versions of the drinks will be hit. Syrups, squashes and cordials that are diluted in water are also covered by the rise in duty.

Powders and other substances, even those containing very little sugar, that are used to make drinks will also be affected by the rise in duty.

This explains why the price of some teas and infusions is also set to rise. Flavoured water will not be affected.