The VRT’s Traffic Expert Hajo Beeckman told VRT News that “The total number of jams on our main roads is continuing to increase. There were peaks of more than 400 kilometres of jams on more occasions than in 2016.

The most important causes were wet autumn and the winter weather in December. In places where there are jams every day, like the areas around Brussels and Antwerp, the travel times are now occurring outside peak times.

This is mainly a result of the morning rush hour jams taking longer to clear and leisure traffic”.

The situation is worsening with time. In 2011 it was still exceptional that the total length of jams exceeded 400km. In fact it did so for just 20 minutes during the entire year. In 2017 there were 400 kilometres of traffic jams for a total of 15 hours.