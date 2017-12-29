A first robbery happened in a bank in Liedekerke, last Friday. The thieves managed to take some money home. A second robbery was in Pamel, a countryside town in the Liedekerke area, last Tuesday. Three offenders got away with 500 euros.

Yesterday, a pharmacy in the Brusselsestraat in Dilbeek had a scare. "In the late afternoon two men entered the premises. They threatened staff with a knife and got away with the cash from the till. They fled by foot, there is no trace of them so far", says Carol Vercarre of the Halle-Vilvoorde judicial authorities.