The figures were confirmed by Denis Goeman, spokesman for the Brussels judicial authorities. The number means a drop of 51 percent in 3 years' time. LDH is speaking of a "historic low" this year, which is also a confirmation of a downward trend.

Over the past year, investigators opened 25 cases concerning murder, 16 for manslaughter and 2 for manslaughter to facilitate a robbery. There were also 128 attempted murders since 1 January.

The 2 cases of manslaughter to facilitate a robbery, are the worst news. It's a grave type of violence, involving violent car jackings, or targeting taxi drivers, fire fighters, postmen, bank clerks, self-employed etc. This type of violence hadn't been responsible for any killings last year and the year before that.