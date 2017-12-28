The Flemish vet organisation SAVAB claims the plan designed by the Flemish Welfare Minister Ben Weyts will not have the effect the minister wanted. They say that neutering is too expensive (around 70 euros for a tom and well over 100 for a cat in Flanders, red.) and that many people confronted with unwanted kittens will just dump them somewhere instead.

Some are arguing that the new scheme, if it would be followed strictly, might lead to the cat becoming an endangered species, if the basic rule is to apply sterilization to all of them. "This could be the case, if the scheme would be applied strictly, but many owners will flout the rules", says Cathy Tourlouse of the SAVAB.