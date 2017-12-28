The building crane ended up in a block of apartments nearby. Most damage was done by the counterweight used to keep the crane in balance: concrete blocks of 20 tons. The giant blocks smashed right into the building.

A 73-year-old woman living in the apartment died on the spot. Her husband is still in hospital after sustaining heavy injuries. Because of the danger of falling boulders, the area was closed and other construction cranes were driven to the scene to remove loose stones. Luckily, nobody was hit on the ground, though various passers-by say the accident happen.

The damage is enormous, with Nieuwpoort Mayor Geert Vanden Broucke talking of a "war zone". The apartment building "Mosselbank" was severely damaged. The three upper floors have been declared unfit for habitation by engineers. 70 people were evacuated during the works yesterday.