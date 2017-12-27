The pedestrian involved in the accident sustained light injuries. The 41-year-old emergency doctor was taken to Leuven university hospital in a serious condition and died yesterday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to establish the exact circumstances of the accident and have appointed a traffic expert to investigate the matter.

Traffic experts note the big increase of bikes of all types on our roads and complain that our traffic infrastructure is poorly equipped to deal with the rise of the bike. Electric bikes and cargo bikes pose different challenges than the conventional mode of conveyance. Roel De Cleen of the cyclists' association Fietsersbond: “Our infrastructure takes account of one sort of bike. We need to invest in sound, wide and safe cycling paths that cross as few intersections as possible."