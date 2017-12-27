This evolution is mirrored by the rise in the number of foreign doctors working here on a foreign diploma. In 2010 the figure was 227. By 2015 the figure had jumped to 359.

Pedro Facon of the health ministry insists there is an urgent need for doctors to be obliged to satisfy language requirements. Writing on Twitter he insisted that steps were needed given the cross-border activities of doctors. Health minister De Block notes that employers and hospitals can already insist on certain language requirements for doctors.