Does your doctor understand you? Author: CDC

Wed 27/12/2017 - 10:50 Figures from the health ministry show more and more doctors with a foreign passport are working in Belgium. As recently as 2010 there were a mere 59 foreign nationals who had obtained their doctor's degree in Belgium at work in the country. Five years on the figure has nearly doubled to 113.

This evolution is mirrored by the rise in the number of foreign doctors working here on a foreign diploma. In 2010 the figure was 227. By 2015 the figure had jumped to 359.

Pedro Facon of the health ministry insists there is an urgent need for doctors to be obliged to satisfy language requirements. Writing on Twitter he insisted that steps were needed given the cross-border activities of doctors. Health minister De Block notes that employers and hospitals can already insist on certain language requirements for doctors.