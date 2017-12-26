The document was confidential and never publicised by the asylum secretary. In its defence the office of the asylum secretary points out that people wishing to stay here and invoke article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights that stipulates that nobody may be subjected to torture must file an asylum application too. It claims that many Sudanese migrants fail to do this.

In recent weeks several Sudanese nationals repatriated to their country have claimed that they were tortured. Opposition lawmaker Laaouej challenges the asylum secretary and says people were sent back to face torture with the secretary's full knowledge.

