Most of the night gusts of up to 80km/h are anticipated, but towards the end of the night of Christmas Day gusts will reach 90km/h as the wind turns into a west-south-westerly.

The Met Office is issuing a code yellow alert. This means it will be nigh impossible to walk the streets with an opened umbrella, large tree limbs will sway and smaller trees can be uprooted. Minor material damage to properties is forecast: roofing tiles will be blown away and chimneys may tumble down. The Met Office urges people to be vigilant!

Rain is expected on the coast on the morning of Boxing Day and will move to all parts later. After it has departed Boxing Day will be a mixed bag of clear spells and brighter periods. Highs on Christmas Day and Boxing Day of 9°C.