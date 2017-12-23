Until now there were two main tariffs: A 5% tax on the cheapest properties and a 10% tax on all others. A higher registration fee of 10% will still be charged on people purchasing a second home. The zero tax will be available on properties up to 220,000 euros in Flemish municipalities bordering Brussels and several bigger cities. To enjoy the 7% rate you will have to take up residence within two years.

A further reduction, down to 6%, is possible if you carry out energy savings works within 5 years of purchase.