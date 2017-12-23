Police say that first shots were fired at a house in Kalmthout before the car parked in front of the house was targeted by arsonists. Twenty minutes after the first incident police received a report about a burning car in Brasschaat. The car had been parked in a location where this is not allowed. Police say both vehicles were torched on purpose. They suspect a link to organised drug trafficking.
Two cars torched in Antwerp
