This year's 80 new wind turbines have a total capacity of 226 megawatt. But while 2015 even saw 5 new wind turbines more (85 in total), these had a capacity of (only) 205 megawatt. "The potential per wind turbine is increasing each time. This means we don't need to build as many as in the past to boost energy supplies in the same manner", says VWEA director.

The last remark is an important one, since Flanders is very densely populated and space for wind farms is relatively scarce. Combined with the NIMBY syndrome, this means that getting new wind farms built on land is not easy.