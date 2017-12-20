The Sudanese were part of a group of hundreds of transits migrants that were detained in the Maximiliaan Park in Brussels. They had no papers allowing them to live here legal and didn’t want to request asylum.

Mr Francken enlisted the help of the Sudanese authorities to help identify the migrants. This caused controversy at the time due to Sudan’s poor human rights record. Since then 9 Sudanese have sent home, 4 or whom returned voluntarily.

According to collected by the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy some of those returned were tortured and 2 of the 9 have since fled Sudan again and are en route for Europe.

The Tahrir Institute’s Koert Debeuf told VRT News that "This is what we warned of several months ago. Mr Debeuf stayed in touch with the Sudanese and collected witness statements from them.

"We wanted to know what had happened to them and whether they were safe. This was not the case. They all feared for their lives”.

Some of the Sudanese claim that on occasions no Belgians were present while they were being questioned by Sudanese officials. The Aliens Office disputes this, but concedes that the official that was present couldn’t speak Arabic and would not have known if any threats had been made.