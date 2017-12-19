Currently those wishing to change their first name have to put in a formal request with the Federal Justice department. The procedure can take up to one and a half years and usually costs 490 euro.

In future a request will be able to be made at registry offices in local town halls. The registrar will decide whether the request has sufficient grounds for it to go through. Thinks can move very quickly proving the necessary paperwork is in order.

According to Mr Geens "It will take a few days at the most and it is even possible that it will be done the same day”. The maximum time required will be three months and this will only be the case if further investigation is required.

The municipalities will be allowed to decide for themselves how much they charge.