The union demonstration got under way at around 10am. The union activists assembled at Brussels North Station and will go through the heart of Brussels to Brussels South Station.

Astrid Hulhoven of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn said “There is disruption to our services in all provinces. The disruption is worst on urban routes in cities such as Bruges and Ostend (both West Flanders).In Ghent and Antwerp too things aren’t running.

"Only half of the trams on the coastal route are running. Six out of ten buses are running in Flemish Brabant. There, the Pajottenland area and the area to the south of Brussels is hardest hit. Just one in four buses are running Aalst and Sint-Niklaas (both East Flanders) Not only in Ghent itself, but in the wider area around the city there is disruption”, Ms Hulhoven.

De Lijn advises its passenger to log on to its website and social media if they want to keep up to date with the latest developments.