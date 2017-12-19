Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected with major traffic disruption anticipated on main arteries into the city. The demo will leave the North Station and follow a well-trodden route to the South Station. The Koning Albert II-laan, the Kruidtuinlaan, the Pachecolaan, the Berlaymontlaan and the Zuidlaan are all on the itinerary.

Brussels local transport expects metros and buses to operate normally. 14 bus lines and 2 tram lines along the route will be affected. The Flemish transport company anticipates greater difficulties in the Ghent area and the Pajottenland, west-south-west of Brussels. Little disruption is expected in schools, while child care will be severely hit in Antwerp.