In what was their first match under caretaker coach Jos Daerden, Racing Genk were hoping for a big improvement in form.

However, it was never going to be easy against a Charleroi side that is firmly entrenched in second place in the Belgian First Division and has produced some attractive football this season thus far.

The first half produced just two chances: one from Benavente for Charleroi and one for KRC Genk from Karelis. The second half was somewhat more eventful.

Razeal put the home side one up on 63 minutes only for Karelis to equalise 2 minutes later. Later in the half a brief power cut plunged the stadium into darkness.

The 1-1 scoreline leaves Sporting Charleroi second with 39 points from 19 games. KRC Genk are 9th with 24 points.