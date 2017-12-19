However, in a comparison of own brands Colruyt is 25% more expensive than Lidl and Aldi own brands! The most expensive stores include Proxydelhaize, Cora, Match and Smatch.

Delhaize stresses the fact that shoppers also look for more than the cheapest price. It says its stores provide healthier foods, innovative products, more staff with expertise, a bigger range and extensive opening hours. It warns that cutting prices can jeopardise quality.

The survey also looked at customer satisfaction. This takes account of issues like waiting times at the checkout, the freshness of products and the politeness of staff. Here Bio-Planet, specialised in organic produce, comes home in the lead.

