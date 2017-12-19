The idea of introducing these mobile speed checks over a longer distance is two years old. Technical issues delayed the introduction until today. Flanders already boasts 12 average speed checking systems, but in fixed locations (with some 45 new ones coming up). This new, mobile system gives police a lot more scope.

The first test was held this morning in Willebroek along the A12, a stretch with a notorious reputation for road accidents.

In a first stage, the mobile system will monitor speed at places where road works are being held, and at locations where motorists often drive too fast. The new tool costs 110,000 euro, half the price of the fixed system.