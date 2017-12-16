Pamela Anderson kicks off expressing her concern that nothing has been decided yet, despite earlier promises: "As a passionate animal-protection advocate, I was delighted to learn from my friends at PETA and GAIA (animal welfare pressure groups, red.) that you've pledged to ban fur farming in the Flemish Region. I'm concerned, however, as it's now December, and—despite having previously announced that you'd bring forward legislation by the end of the year—still, no law prohibiting this cruel industry has been proposed."

Anderson is talking about over 200,000 minks living on fur farms in Flanders. The animals are kept in small cages and many go insane. "After a lifetime of suffering, they are killed for a frivolous fashion accessory that no-one needs."