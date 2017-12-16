The man's task was to open old graves that needed to be cleared, but it was actually a coincidence that the photos were discovered.

The 30-year-old was apprehended a month ago after football riots. The riots started after a Club Brugge game and he was recognised via CCTV footage. Police seized his smartphone and scanned the content, discovering an unusual set of lugubrious pictures.

The man is reported to have cooperated with investigators and to have confessed the facts. He is said to have spread the pictures, sending them to colleagues but also to a friend, and to have stolen a golden tooth and a ring on one occasion which he later sold. He also engraved a swastika on an old skull.