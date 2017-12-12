Proximus says that the telegram was mainly used by solicitors and bailiffs as it was quick and enjoyed legal validity. In the 1980’s around 1,500,000 telegrams were sent each year.

Later the service faced competition from the fax. Nowerdays, text and instant messaging have all but killed the telegram.

By the early 1990’s the number of telegrams sent had fallen to 500,000 per annum. This had fallen further to 150,000 per annum around the turn of the century. In 2010 just 50,000 telegrams were sent.

The few dozen customers that still use the service were good for around 8,000 telegrams during the first 11 months of this year. Proximus will contact each of its customers individually to inform them that the telegram service is stopping and to offer alternatives.