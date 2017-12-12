There were weather-related traffic issues in the south of West Flanders and in East Flanders during the rush hour.

In the area around the towns of Oudenaarde, Geraardsbergen and Ronse busses had trouble driving into the centre of villages. Consequently, the busses are only stopping on main roads.

Traffic faced some delays on minor roads. On the motorways the left-hand lane could only be driven on with the upmost care.

The VRT’s traffic reporter Hajo Beeckman says that Tuesday’s rush hour was a pretty normal one. Nevertheless, many minor roads, especially in the west of the country remain slippery.

"The slush is still quite think and has frozen again in places”

Hajo Beeckman says that as ever motorists should be careful especially around pedestrians and cyclists.

This afternoon will remain dry. However, this evening temperatures will drop below freezing which could mean slippery roads during tomorrow evening’s rush hour.