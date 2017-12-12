Over the past few week a number of former board members of the bankrupt bank have questioned by detectives. The investigation centres on trying to find out whether any illegal practices were carryout while they were in charge at the now defunct.

According to the daily ‘De Standaard’ they are investigating whether members of Optima’s board misused company funds.

Mr Piqueur’s were active in his business empire. His son was a board member at Optima Bank, while his daughter was a board member of a company that he is alleged to have set up purely for his own self-enrichment.

Known for his luxurious lifestyle, Jeroen Piqueur was sentenced in May to four months in gaol and fined 1.5 million euro for a large-scale fiscal fraud. This was unrelated to the bankruptcy.

Despite having been given a custodial sentence Mr Piqueur was not sent to gaol nor electronically tagged.