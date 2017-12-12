VRT weather lady Sabine has the answer!

"With a little luck conditions will pick up a little during the evening rush hour. Roads will be less slippery. The North and centre of the country are in the cold and the snow. The South is milder with rain. A depression is heading for Germany. In the course of the evening colder air will end up here from Germany, also in the centre. The centre will get milder for a while with positive temperatures and sleet and rain. With a little luck roads in the centre will be less slippery, but in the course of the evening colder weather will return to central parts with snow across the entire country, also in the woodlands of the Ardennes. It will snow. So watch out!"

Light snowfall, up to 1cm, is expected in East and West Flanders between 5 and 6PM.