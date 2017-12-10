At the end of November the Court of Appeal in Paris agreed that the 28-year-old terror suspect could be “temporarily transferred” to Belgium. He is currently being held on remand in a high security prison in the Paris suburb of Fleury-Mérogis.

After the French court gave the green light for Salah Abdeslam to attend his trial here in Belgium a number of practical matters needed to be arranged.

However, AFP reports that according to sources close to the investigation an agreement has been reached. AFP reports that the terror suspect will be transferred to the high security prison at Vendin-le-Vieil 25 kilometres south of Lille and around 140 kilometres by road from Brussels. The French authorities chose the prison at Vendin-Le-Vieil as it has the same security regime as Fleury and is close to the Belgian border.