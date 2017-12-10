"Yes, in Limburg we are confronted with serious forms of organised crime. More than you would expect in a province like Limburg”.

Mr Vermeiren says that he isn’t say this to get more funding, but rather let it be known that there is another side to Limburg than that of the idyllic province that is often portrayed in the media.

"The mafia practices of the Limburg underworld have come to the surface. Some form of organised crime have become all too visible in our province. The recent rise of motorcycle gangs such as Satudarah and Hell's Angels is one example. We also have a lot of cannabis plantations that are regularly closed down. However, other forms of serious crime are much less apparent. For example mafia-like structures they have existed for a lot longer than today and are intertwined with the so-called “legitimate economy”.

This makes them more difficult to tackle them. We need to be aware of this.